Left Menu

Bihar's Crackdown on Crime: New High-Security Prisons in the Pipeline

Bihar Police plans to establish high-security prisons to curb crime networks operated by inmates. Land has been identified at two locations for this purpose. These prisons will feature advanced security measures, including CCTV and video conferencing, ensuring effective management of hardened criminals and safeguarding ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:30 IST
Bihar's Crackdown on Crime: New High-Security Prisons in the Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police is set to tackle the issue of crime networks run from inside jails by opening high-security prisons in the state, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

The police have earmarked land at two sites for the construction of these specialized facilities. A comprehensive proposal will soon be submitted to the relevant authorities for approval, according to Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan.

These prisons, designed to house only the most dangerous criminals, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to maintain strict security, thereby securing justice and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025