Bihar's Crackdown on Crime: New High-Security Prisons in the Pipeline

Bihar Police is set to tackle the issue of crime networks run from inside jails by opening high-security prisons in the state, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

The police have earmarked land at two sites for the construction of these specialized facilities. A comprehensive proposal will soon be submitted to the relevant authorities for approval, according to Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan.

These prisons, designed to house only the most dangerous criminals, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to maintain strict security, thereby securing justice and order in the region.

