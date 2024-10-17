Left Menu

Gaza Food Crisis: Risk of Famine Looms Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Gaza Strip faces a potential famine, with 1.84 million people experiencing acute food insecurity. Israeli military operations have compounded these issues by disrupting humanitarian access. Despite a temporary increase in food supply, recent hostilities and eviction orders threaten to worsen the situation, doubling the number of people in catastrophic hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:17 IST
Gaza Food Crisis: Risk of Famine Looms Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine, with a global monitor warning of emergency hunger levels exacerbated by intense Israeli military operations. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 1.84 million people are currently enduring high levels of acute food insecurity.

The report highlights a temporary reduction in 'catastrophic' hunger from 343,000 to 133,000 individuals since June, but it warns this figure could double soon. Despite increased food supplies since May, humanitarian access has shrunk since September, largely due to recent hostilities and Israeli evacuation orders, hindering relief efforts.

An alarming 60,000 cases of acute malnutrition among children are anticipated within a year. The IPC underscores the dire situation, stating that Israel's offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza threatens to sever the region entirely, while restrictions have severely limited food aid. These challenges, compounded by protracted displacements, raise the risk of famine significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

