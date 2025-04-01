Left Menu

Parliament Faces Crucial Debate as Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Surfaces Amid Political Hostilities

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is poised to be introduced in Parliament, sparking political tensions. Both BJP and Congress have instructed MPs to ensure attendance. The bill has faced opposition for being divisive, while supporters argue it corrects past legislative errors for better Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:39 IST
Parliament Faces Crucial Debate as Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Surfaces Amid Political Hostilities
INDIA bloc floor leaders' held a meeting in Parliament to discuss the strategy over the Waqf Amendment Bill (Photo/AICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, nears introduction in Parliament, political divisions surface with both major parties, BJP and Congress, rallying their members for a critical debate. Whips have been issued to ensure full attendance, escalating the gravity of the House proceedings.

The divisive bill has drawn stern criticism from the Opposition, particularly the INDIA bloc, who view it as antagonistic to constitutional values and societal unity. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has emphasized the united front of the Opposition against the BJP's agenda, which they allege undermines constitutional principles.

While BJP defenders, including MP Basavaraj Bommai, argue that the bill is corrective, addressing past legislative shortcomings, opponents fear societal polarization and question its constitutionality. With strong words from both camps, the upcoming debates promise heated discussions and could significantly influence the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025