Parliament Faces Crucial Debate as Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Surfaces Amid Political Hostilities

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, nears introduction in Parliament, political divisions surface with both major parties, BJP and Congress, rallying their members for a critical debate. Whips have been issued to ensure full attendance, escalating the gravity of the House proceedings.

The divisive bill has drawn stern criticism from the Opposition, particularly the INDIA bloc, who view it as antagonistic to constitutional values and societal unity. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has emphasized the united front of the Opposition against the BJP's agenda, which they allege undermines constitutional principles.

While BJP defenders, including MP Basavaraj Bommai, argue that the bill is corrective, addressing past legislative shortcomings, opponents fear societal polarization and question its constitutionality. With strong words from both camps, the upcoming debates promise heated discussions and could significantly influence the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)