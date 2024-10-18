Left Menu

China's Economy Shows Resilience with 4.6% Growth

China's economy grew by 4.6% in the third quarter of the year, surpassing analysts' expectations. Despite this growth, authorities are intensifying stimulus measures to meet the annual target of around 5%. Quarterly GDP growth was 0.9%, slightly below forecasts.

Updated: 18-10-2024
China's economy demonstrated resilience by expanding 4.6% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, according to official data released on Friday. The figure slightly exceeded analysts' predictions and led to increased pressure on policymakers as they deliberate further stimulus measures.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 4.5% growth for the third quarter, down from 4.7% in the previous quarter. This unexpected result shows the impact of stimulus policies enacted since late September, aimed at rejuvenating China's economic momentum and achieving the government's 5% growth target for the year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP saw a rise of 0.9% from July to September, just shy of the projected 1.0% growth. This figure follows a revised 0.5% gain in the preceding quarter, highlighting an ongoing challenge in maintaining consistent economic acceleration.

