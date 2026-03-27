Congress Accused of Facilitating BJP Wins in Kerala
M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, accused the Congress of facilitating BJP victories in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha and Nemom Assembly constituencies. He claimed the Congress had discussions with Sangh Parivar leaders, leading to a decline in Congress votes, which benefited the BJP in Kerala elections.
- Country:
- India
M V Govindan, state secretary of CPI(M), on Friday pointed fingers at Congress for allegedly paving the way for BJP's electoral successes in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha in 2024 and Nemom Assembly in 2016.
Addressing the media, Govindan countered allegations from UDF about a CPI(M)-BJP pact, asserting that the Left has persistently opposed both RSS and BJP. He accused Congress, particularly under V D Satheesan's leadership, of negotiating with Sangh Parivar figures.
Highlighting electoral trends, Govindan claimed the Congress's dwindling vote share enabled BJP's victories, noting similar patterns in Thrissur and Nemom. He forecasted that voters would recognize Congress's adversarial stance against development in forthcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- CPI(M)
- Congress
- BJP
- Thrissur
- Nemom
- elections
- Keralapolitics
- VDSatheesan
- MVGovindan
- UDF
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