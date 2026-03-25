Left Menu

Quarterly Quality Check for Delhi's Liquor: An Excise Directive

The Delhi Excise Department has mandated all wholesale liquor licensees to submit samples of each Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand quarterly for quality testing. This directive is aimed at ensuring liquor quality in the city, requiring brands to pass tests at the Excise Control Lab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:40 IST
Quarterly Quality Check for Delhi's Liquor: An Excise Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Excise Department has announced a significant step to ensure the quality of liquor sold in the city, mandating quarterly submissions of samples from all wholesale licensees for testing.

Beginning immediately, every registered Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand in Delhi will undergo rigorous quality checks at the Excise Control Lab. This new requirement involves testing every brand's sample every three months, as stated in the latest circular issued to L-1 license holders by the department.

The circular outlines the necessity of regular sampling and testing, underscoring strict compliance over the matter. The department's bond inspectors have been tasked with ensuring that these samples are promptly submitted for the 2025-26 period, particularly emphasizing the January-March 2026 quarter. In 2024-25, the Excise lab examined around 2,740 samples to maintain liquor standards across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026