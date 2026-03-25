Quarterly Quality Check for Delhi's Liquor: An Excise Directive

The Delhi government's Excise Department has announced a significant step to ensure the quality of liquor sold in the city, mandating quarterly submissions of samples from all wholesale licensees for testing.

Beginning immediately, every registered Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand in Delhi will undergo rigorous quality checks at the Excise Control Lab. This new requirement involves testing every brand's sample every three months, as stated in the latest circular issued to L-1 license holders by the department.

The circular outlines the necessity of regular sampling and testing, underscoring strict compliance over the matter. The department's bond inspectors have been tasked with ensuring that these samples are promptly submitted for the 2025-26 period, particularly emphasizing the January-March 2026 quarter. In 2024-25, the Excise lab examined around 2,740 samples to maintain liquor standards across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)