Current Health News: Key Developments in Global Health Landscape

Health officials report a decline in Marburg virus cases in Rwanda thanks to targeted vaccinations, but express concern over the spread of mpox across Africa. In contrast, Texas has filed a lawsuit against a doctor for prescribing testosterone to transgender minors, challenging the state's gender-affirming care ban.

In California, bird flu is causing increased cattle deaths, with some carcasses left untreated due to rendering plant overloads, risking further infection. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has approved Avadel's Lumryz for children from age 7 for narcolepsy symptoms, strengthening the market competition.

The Madrid government preemptively canceled its annual sheep herding event to prevent a potential bluetongue outbreak. In global health efforts, Nigeria has launched a new malaria vaccine, joining ranks among the first countries to utilize the Oxford R21 vaccine in fighting the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)