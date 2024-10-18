Left Menu

Dettol BSI Campaign Engages 30 Million Kids on Global Handwashing Day

Dettol's Banega Swasth India campaign celebrated Global Handwashing Day 2024 by educating 30 million children in India about handwashing's importance for health equity. Collaborating with over 100 partners, the initiative included a chatbot offering hygiene tips in multiple languages, promoting awareness among diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:16 IST
In a remarkable initiative, Dettol's Banega Swasth India campaign marked Global Handwashing Day 2024 by reaching out to 30 million children across India, emphasizing the vital role of handwashing in advancing health equity.

Engaging with over 100 partners, the campaign targeted schools nationwide, including public, private, and government-aided institutions, to promote proper handwashing practices. Underlining its commitment to education, the initiative launched the Dettol Hygiene chatbot, Hygieia For Good Hygiene, offering hygiene knowledge in seven languages.

Reckitt's commitment aligns with India's Clean India movement, reinforcing the need for increased hygiene awareness. Celebrating its 11th year, the campaign continues to foster collaborations with organizations like Gramalaya and Plan India, ensuring no child is left behind in acquiring essential hygiene habits.

