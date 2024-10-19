Rising Tide: Breast Cancer Surge in Young Women

Breast cancer, traditionally linked with older demographics, has seen a startling rise among women under 50 over the past thirty years, experts reveal. This condition stands as the most prevalent cancer affecting women both globally and in India, accounting for 28.2% of female cancers in the country.

High-profile figures such as Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, who combated breast cancer before 50, highlight the growing concern. Dr. Ashish Gupta from Unique Hospital Cancer Centre notes that this increase is largely due to genetic factors, poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental pollution.

According to the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, breast cancer affects 15% of younger adults in India. Early detection and access to improved screening are pivotal in saving lives, experts assert, advocating for broader awareness and reliable, cost-effective screening processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)