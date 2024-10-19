Left Menu

Rising Tide: Breast Cancer Surge in Young Women

Breast cancer has seen a significant increase among women under 50 over the past three decades, according to experts. Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental pollutants contribute to early onset. Improved early detection and treatment are crucial, with experts emphasizing awareness and screening to combat increasing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:33 IST
Rising Tide: Breast Cancer Surge in Young Women
  • Country:
  • India

Breast cancer, traditionally linked with older demographics, has seen a startling rise among women under 50 over the past thirty years, experts reveal. This condition stands as the most prevalent cancer affecting women both globally and in India, accounting for 28.2% of female cancers in the country.

High-profile figures such as Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, who combated breast cancer before 50, highlight the growing concern. Dr. Ashish Gupta from Unique Hospital Cancer Centre notes that this increase is largely due to genetic factors, poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental pollution.

According to the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, breast cancer affects 15% of younger adults in India. Early detection and access to improved screening are pivotal in saving lives, experts assert, advocating for broader awareness and reliable, cost-effective screening processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024