Boost in Dialysis Facilities: Chhattisgarh Partners with IOC and Fairfax
Chhattisgarh's Health and Family Welfare department has teamed up with Indian Oil Corporation and Fairfax India Charitable Foundation to provide 39 new dialysis machines. This partnership aims to enhance dialysis treatment accessibility and address the demand in areas with outdated equipment or high patient demand.
Chhattisgarh's Health and Family Welfare department has entered into a collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Fairfax India Charitable Foundation to enhance the state's dialysis treatment facilities.
According to a government spokesperson, the tripartite agreement, signed on Wednesday, will see IOC donating 39 dialysis machines free of charge to the health department. The Fairfax India Charitable Foundation will handle maintenance duties, ensuring the machines remain operational.
In a statement, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal highlighted that the new equipment will bring much-needed relief to patients requiring dialysis. The machines are slated for installation in newly-created districts and areas with either outdated equipment or high demand.
