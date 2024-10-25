Left Menu

Drug Safety Alert: Widespread Quality Concerns Unveiled

The Central Drug Regulatory Authority identified certain drug batches, including Shelcal 500 and Pan D, as spurious and 49 others, including paracetamol and Oxytocin, as not meeting quality standards. This follows ongoing inspections aimed at reducing inefficacious drugs, with only 1.5% of samples found wanting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST
Drug Safety Alert: Widespread Quality Concerns Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Drug Regulatory Authority has raised alarm over drug safety after identifying several batches, including popular calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and Pan D, as spurious.

An extensive examination uncovered 49 drugs, such as paracetamol and Oxytocin, that failed to meet the required quality standards. These findings were disclosed in the agency's September drug alert report.

Ongoing inspections aim to minimize the sale of less efficacious drugs, with the current review indicating that only 1.5% of nearly 3,000 samples tested did not meet quality expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024