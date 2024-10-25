Drug Safety Alert: Widespread Quality Concerns Unveiled

The Central Drug Regulatory Authority has raised alarm over drug safety after identifying several batches, including popular calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and Pan D, as spurious.

An extensive examination uncovered 49 drugs, such as paracetamol and Oxytocin, that failed to meet the required quality standards. These findings were disclosed in the agency's September drug alert report.

Ongoing inspections aim to minimize the sale of less efficacious drugs, with the current review indicating that only 1.5% of nearly 3,000 samples tested did not meet quality expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)