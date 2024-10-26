Bridging the Healthcare Divide with Emerging Surgical Technologies
Justice B R Gavai highlights the challenge of equitable access to emerging surgical technologies. Speaking at a global congress, he emphasized the need for ethical guidelines, cost barriers, and legislation to ensure fair access and prevent monopolization, while contemplating legal concerns on human DNA editing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
At the 'World Congress of Endoscopic Surgeons', Justice B R Gavai spotlighted the imperative need for equitable access to groundbreaking medical technologies. He raised concerns about rapid advancements outpacing ethical guidelines.
Justice Gavai noted the potential of robotic surgeries and AI-guided procedures but pointed out cost barriers that could widen the healthcare access gap.
He advocated for legal frameworks to ensure universal and affordable access, while preventing monopolization of technology and exploring ethical boundaries on DNA editing.
