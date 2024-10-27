Senior Citizens Set to Benefit from Expanded Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will soon extend its health coverage to all citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their income. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce this addition on October 29, according to a government official.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the U-WIN portal, designed to maintain a digital registry for routine immunizations, which currently operates on a pilot basis. The platform aims to replicate the successful Co-WIN system used during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide significant benefits to approximately six crore citizens, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals. Despite its wide reach, the scheme remains unimplemented in Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

