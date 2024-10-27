Left Menu

Senior Citizens Set to Benefit from Expanded Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Indian government is set to extend Ayushman Bharat health coverage to citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income. This expansion could benefit six crore citizens, providing up to Rs 5 lakh in free treatment. Other initiatives, including the U-WIN immunization portal, will also be launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:19 IST
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will soon extend its health coverage to all citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their income. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce this addition on October 29, according to a government official.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the U-WIN portal, designed to maintain a digital registry for routine immunizations, which currently operates on a pilot basis. The platform aims to replicate the successful Co-WIN system used during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide significant benefits to approximately six crore citizens, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals. Despite its wide reach, the scheme remains unimplemented in Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

