AIIMS Bhopal Expansion Sets New Milestones in Healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal's new extension building, the 'Kautilya Bhavan', a modern six-storey facility designed to enhance healthcare services. The event includes the launch of a drone service to improve transport of medical supplies, showcasing innovations in medical education and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal's new extension building, 'Kautilya Bhavan', alongside the launch of a drone service to facilitate medical supply transport, an official announced on Monday.

The six-storey Kautilya Bhavan spans 11,900 square meters with a project cost of Rs 64.44 crore. It will further advancements in medical education, research, and clinical services at AIIMS, according to Executive Director and CEO Prof Ajai Singh.

This new facility aims to enhance regional health services and reflects a commitment to quality, affordable healthcare. The drone service will initially link AIIMS Bhopal with the Community Health Centre in Goharganj, Raisen district, significantly reducing transport time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

