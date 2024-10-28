Left Menu

Modi Unveils Billion-Dollar Healthcare and Employment Initiatives on Ayurveda Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced healthcare and employment initiatives worth over Rs 12,850 crore. He extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to senior citizens, inaugurated several medical colleges and healthcare facilities, and introduced innovative drone and helicopter services for healthcare delivery, while boosting the Make in India initiative in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch an array of healthcare and employment projects worth Rs 12,850 crore, pushing forward India's healthcare infrastructure and job creation efforts. Among the key measures is an expansion of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover all senior citizens aged 70 and above.

This substantial development endeavor coincides with the celebration of the ninth Ayurveda Day and Dhanvantari's birth anniversary, underscoring Modi's commitment to integrating traditional and modern healthcare. The initiatives include inaugurations of new medical colleges and the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi, which encompasses diverse facilities such as a Panchakarma hospital, start-ups incubation centre, and an auditorium.

Additionally, more than 51,000 appointment letters will be handed out as part of the 'Rozgar Mela'. The prime minister's ambitious agenda further involves new nursing colleges and drone services to enhance healthcare access, alongside significant investments under the Production Linked Incentive scheme to strengthen India's capacity for producing medical devices and bulk drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

