Vedanta and Goa Government Team Up to Combat Rabies

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is partnering with the Goa government to eradicate rabies through its Animal Care Organisation. A new animal welfare centre will be established in Bicholim Taluka, offering spaying, neutering, and vaccinations, aiming to complement state efforts towards a rabies-free Goa.

Updated: 28-10-2024 18:40 IST
The Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta, has joined forces with the Goa government to tackle rabies in the region. This collaboration will bring forth the Animal Care Organisation's flagship animal welfare project in Bicholim Taluka.

The centre, spanning two acres of land provided by the Sankhali Municipal Council, is a crucial move towards eradicating rabies and improving animal welfare services. The project will start with an animal birth control centre, offering spaying and neutering, alongside a vital anti-rabies vaccination drive.

The initiative is part of an effort to curb the rising stray dog population in Goa. By managing the stray animal population, TACO aims to support the state's goal of making Goa rabies-free. Vedanta Ltd cites this partnership as part of its commitment to promoting animal healthcare and community-led change.

