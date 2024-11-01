Left Menu

Justice for Ella: Air Pollution's Toll Recognized

The UK government has apologized to the family of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a contributing factor on her death certificate. A financial settlement was announced after Ella's mother's successful campaign to spotlight vehicle emissions' impact on public health.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has issued an apology following the tragic death of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, a 9-year-old girl whose passing marked the first time in the UK air pollution was recorded as a contributing factor on a death certificate. The apology coincides with a financial settlement to Ella's family.

The case, brought forth by Ella's mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, underscores the severe health risks posed by vehicle emissions, particularly in low-income areas. Ella's family fought for years to have her death officially linked to air pollution, prompting a second inquest that highlighted the significant role pollution played.

The government acknowledged the public health crisis of air pollution, describing Ella's case as a tragedy, and committed to working with Rosamund on improving air quality standards. Environment Minister Emma Hardy pledged to align UK legislation with WHO guidelines, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

