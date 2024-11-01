Jury Clears Abbott and Mead Johnson in Baby Formula Case

Abbott and Mead Johnson were vindicated by a jury ruling that they were not responsible for a young boy's debilitating intestinal disease. The lawsuit accused them of not warning about risks associated with premature baby formulas.

The companies celebrated the outcome, with Abbott stating that the verdict confirms the safety of preterm infant nutrition products as attested by the medical community and regulatory bodies. Mead Johnson echoed these sentiments, claiming that scientific evidence did not back the lawsuit's assertions.

The case exemplifies the broader debate over infant formula safety, with significant implications for market availability and medical decisions. Abbott and Mead Johnson faced substantial verdicts in previous trials, underscoring the contentious and ongoing nature of these lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)