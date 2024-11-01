New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drug Use Before Surgery

In a groundbreaking update, medical societies have reversed previous guidelines regarding the use of GLP-1 drugs before surgery. Supported by recent research, patients are no longer required to stop these medications before undergoing anesthesia.

The study analyzed data from over 714,000 patients and found that continuing GLP-1 drug therapy before surgery posed no additional risk of aspiration compared to stopping them in advance. Researchers recommend a 24-hour clear liquid diet to enhance procedure outcomes.

Additionally, the emergence of esophageal conditions at younger ages emphasizes the need for earlier screenings, and underuse of treatment for alcohol use disorder remains a concern in the U.S., as highlighted at the recent gastroenterology meeting.

