New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drug Use Before Surgery
Medical societies have updated guidelines allowing patients to continue using GLP-1 diabetes drugs before surgery, as new research indicates no increased risk of complications. The study also highlights the importance of a clear liquid diet before procedures for better outcomes.
In a groundbreaking update, medical societies have reversed previous guidelines regarding the use of GLP-1 drugs before surgery. Supported by recent research, patients are no longer required to stop these medications before undergoing anesthesia.
The study analyzed data from over 714,000 patients and found that continuing GLP-1 drug therapy before surgery posed no additional risk of aspiration compared to stopping them in advance. Researchers recommend a 24-hour clear liquid diet to enhance procedure outcomes.
Additionally, the emergence of esophageal conditions at younger ages emphasizes the need for earlier screenings, and underuse of treatment for alcohol use disorder remains a concern in the U.S., as highlighted at the recent gastroenterology meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayurveda Goes Global: AROHA 2024 Highlights Research and Opportunities
IAEA Launches Research Project on Mining Wastewater Remediation Using Constructed Wetlands
French Researcher's Legal Battle: A Call for Justice
RRI Researchers Achieve Breakthrough in Quantum Magnetometry Using Rydberg Atoms, Paving the Way for Enhanced Precision in Atomic Clocks and Magnetometers
India's Health Research Revolution: Pioneering Innovations for a Healthier Nation