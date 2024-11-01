Left Menu

New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drug Use Before Surgery

Medical societies have updated guidelines allowing patients to continue using GLP-1 diabetes drugs before surgery, as new research indicates no increased risk of complications. The study also highlights the importance of a clear liquid diet before procedures for better outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking update, medical societies have reversed previous guidelines regarding the use of GLP-1 drugs before surgery. Supported by recent research, patients are no longer required to stop these medications before undergoing anesthesia.

The study analyzed data from over 714,000 patients and found that continuing GLP-1 drug therapy before surgery posed no additional risk of aspiration compared to stopping them in advance. Researchers recommend a 24-hour clear liquid diet to enhance procedure outcomes.

Additionally, the emergence of esophageal conditions at younger ages emphasizes the need for earlier screenings, and underuse of treatment for alcohol use disorder remains a concern in the U.S., as highlighted at the recent gastroenterology meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

