Breaking Developments in Health: Formula Trials and Pharma Innovations

In a significant legal turn of events, Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt Benckiser scored a victory in court as they were acquitted of liability in a lawsuit concerning premature infant formula risks. The jury found no fault with the companies, leading to a rise in Abbott's share price by nearly 5%.

Meanwhile, abortion rights have become a focal point in U.S. state supreme court races following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. This has sparked legislative actions and voter initiatives on both sides of the debate across numerous states.

In pharmaceutical sectors, new guidelines indicate most surgery patients can continue GLP-1 therapies, and Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug shows promising results in fatty liver disease trials. These developments highlight ongoing transformations within both legal and health landscapes.

