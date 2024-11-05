Venus Remedies Achieves Key International Accreditation

Pharmaceutical leader Venus Remedies has earned good manufacturing practices (GMP) approval from Malaysia's National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) for its cutting-edge robotic pre-filled syringe facility located in Baddi. The company announced on Tuesday that this marks its initial accreditation under the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S).

This achievement underscores the company's dedication to maintaining high standards of quality and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Saransh Chaudhary, President of Global Critical Care at Venus Remedies and CEO of Venus Medicine Research Centre, highlighted the significant technological upgrades and investments made in the facility, which led to this recognition.

Aditi Chaudhary, President of International Business at Venus Remedies, expressed that the accreditation reflects the dedication and expertise of their teams. It positions the company to expand its global presence and improve access to high-quality medicines in more markets. The approval was secured within six months of a rigorous audit conducted in April 2024, showcasing the facility's compliance with stringent quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)