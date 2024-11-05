India's Healthcare Revolution: V K Paul's Vision for a Future-Ready Bharat
NITI Aayog member V K Paul emphasizes the government's commitment to revamp the primary healthcare system, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Healthcare innovations, including AI, are prioritized to achieve significant advancements, including increased life expectancy and improved medical infrastructure as part of India's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
NITI Aayog member, V K Paul, conveyed the government's dedication to transforming India's primary healthcare sector for future readiness. Speaking at the 'FICCI HEAL 2024' conference, Paul painted a picture of a developed India by 2047, envisaging an economy worth USD 32 trillion with increased per capita income.
Highlighting the pivotal role of healthcare, Paul stressed the sector's potential to excel over others. He underscored the emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, stating that India aims to lead both as a consumer and creator of AI health technologies, urging industry collaboration.
He further revealed efforts to enhance life expectancy to 85 years by 2047, with advancements in physician and hospital bed ratios. The government is also expanding the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover citizens above 70, ensuring dignified care for the elderly with additional infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MY Bharat: Empowering India's Youth for a Viksit Bharat by 2047
Unity Run: A Step Towards a United and Viksit Bharat
Maharashtra leading in industry technology & infrastructure; Viksit Maharashtra important for achieving Viksit Bharat goal: Jaishankar.
Pioneering Health Care: AIIMS Raipur and the Path to Viksit Bharat
Empowering Healthcare: A Vision for Viksit Bharat