India's Healthcare Revolution: V K Paul's Vision for a Future-Ready Bharat

NITI Aayog member, V K Paul, conveyed the government's dedication to transforming India's primary healthcare sector for future readiness. Speaking at the 'FICCI HEAL 2024' conference, Paul painted a picture of a developed India by 2047, envisaging an economy worth USD 32 trillion with increased per capita income.

Highlighting the pivotal role of healthcare, Paul stressed the sector's potential to excel over others. He underscored the emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, stating that India aims to lead both as a consumer and creator of AI health technologies, urging industry collaboration.

He further revealed efforts to enhance life expectancy to 85 years by 2047, with advancements in physician and hospital bed ratios. The government is also expanding the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover citizens above 70, ensuring dignified care for the elderly with additional infrastructure.

