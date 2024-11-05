Left Menu

India's Healthcare Revolution: V K Paul's Vision for a Future-Ready Bharat

NITI Aayog member V K Paul emphasizes the government's commitment to revamp the primary healthcare system, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Healthcare innovations, including AI, are prioritized to achieve significant advancements, including increased life expectancy and improved medical infrastructure as part of India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:04 IST
India's Healthcare Revolution: V K Paul's Vision for a Future-Ready Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog member, V K Paul, conveyed the government's dedication to transforming India's primary healthcare sector for future readiness. Speaking at the 'FICCI HEAL 2024' conference, Paul painted a picture of a developed India by 2047, envisaging an economy worth USD 32 trillion with increased per capita income.

Highlighting the pivotal role of healthcare, Paul stressed the sector's potential to excel over others. He underscored the emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, stating that India aims to lead both as a consumer and creator of AI health technologies, urging industry collaboration.

He further revealed efforts to enhance life expectancy to 85 years by 2047, with advancements in physician and hospital bed ratios. The government is also expanding the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover citizens above 70, ensuring dignified care for the elderly with additional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024