Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Promising Obesity Drug Aims for 25% Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk has announced that its experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, is showing side effects similar to existing GLP-1 drugs. The company expects the new drug to deliver a 25% weight loss. Novo Nordisk anticipates releasing data from a late-stage trial by the end of 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST
Novo Nordisk's Promising Obesity Drug Aims for 25% Weight Loss
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novo Nordisk's latest experimental drug, CagriSema, has shown promise in trials, exhibiting side effects similar to those of existing GLP-1 drugs. The company maintains that this new injection could achieve an unprecedented 25% weight loss.

In an interview with Reuters, Martin Holst Lange, head of development at Novo Nordisk, disclosed these developments as the company released its third-quarter financial results, which surpassed forecasts.

Data from a late-stage trial of CagriSema—a two-drug combination obesity treatment similar to Novo Nordisk's popular Wegovy injection—is expected to be available by the close of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024