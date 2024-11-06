Novo Nordisk's Promising Obesity Drug Aims for 25% Weight Loss
Novo Nordisk has announced that its experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, is showing side effects similar to existing GLP-1 drugs. The company expects the new drug to deliver a 25% weight loss. Novo Nordisk anticipates releasing data from a late-stage trial by the end of 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Novo Nordisk's latest experimental drug, CagriSema, has shown promise in trials, exhibiting side effects similar to those of existing GLP-1 drugs. The company maintains that this new injection could achieve an unprecedented 25% weight loss.
In an interview with Reuters, Martin Holst Lange, head of development at Novo Nordisk, disclosed these developments as the company released its third-quarter financial results, which surpassed forecasts.
Data from a late-stage trial of CagriSema—a two-drug combination obesity treatment similar to Novo Nordisk's popular Wegovy injection—is expected to be available by the close of 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement