Novo Nordisk's Promising Obesity Drug Aims for 25% Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk's latest experimental drug, CagriSema, has shown promise in trials, exhibiting side effects similar to those of existing GLP-1 drugs. The company maintains that this new injection could achieve an unprecedented 25% weight loss.

In an interview with Reuters, Martin Holst Lange, head of development at Novo Nordisk, disclosed these developments as the company released its third-quarter financial results, which surpassed forecasts.

Data from a late-stage trial of CagriSema—a two-drug combination obesity treatment similar to Novo Nordisk's popular Wegovy injection—is expected to be available by the close of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)