The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival became a hub of international stars, headlined by Brazilian DJ Alok who mesmerized the audience with his electrifying beats. Despite the prevalent challenges of acquiring visas, Alok shared that for many, including himself, these struggles are not new.

Meanwhile, Coachella saw its own unique star power with K-pop sensations Lisa and Jennie of Blackpink gracing the stage as solo performers. The duo showcased their individual talents, with Lisa commanding attention with her dynamic performance, notably her hit "Drop Some Money."

Adding to this universe of stars at Coachella was the unfolding drama around Sean 'Diddy' Combs, whose lawyers prepare for his upcoming trial that aims to scrutinize potential jurors on sensitive topics related to his charges. Entertainment at Coachella continued to scale new heights with powerful acts by Charli xcx, Green Day, and Travis Scott.

