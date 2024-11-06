Apollo Hospitals Achieves 63% Profit Surge in Q2 FY25

Apollo Hospitals reported a remarkable 63% growth in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ending September 2024. The impressive figures came amidst a backdrop of increased revenue.

Compared to Rs 233 crore last year, the hospital chain's revenue from operations climbed 15% year-on-year, reaching Rs 5,589 crore. This is according to a recent company statement.

Furthermore, the company's EBITDA witnessed a 30% rise to Rs 816 crore in the second quarter. Prathap C Reddy, the founder and Chairman, described the first half of FY25 as an exciting period for expanding healthcare services.

