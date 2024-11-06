Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 63% Profit Surge in Q2 FY25

Apollo Hospitals experienced a significant 63% increase in consolidated profit after tax for Q2 FY25, driven by a 15% rise in revenue to Rs 5,589 crore. The EBITDA also surged by 30% to Rs 816 crore. Founder Prathap C Reddy hailed it as an exciting period for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:19 IST
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 63% Profit Surge in Q2 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals reported a remarkable 63% growth in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ending September 2024. The impressive figures came amidst a backdrop of increased revenue.

Compared to Rs 233 crore last year, the hospital chain's revenue from operations climbed 15% year-on-year, reaching Rs 5,589 crore. This is according to a recent company statement.

Furthermore, the company's EBITDA witnessed a 30% rise to Rs 816 crore in the second quarter. Prathap C Reddy, the founder and Chairman, described the first half of FY25 as an exciting period for expanding healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024