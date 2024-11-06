Apollo Hospitals Surges with Record Q2 Profits

Apollo Hospitals has announced a significant 63 percent increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of 2024, amounting to Rs 379 crore.

The chain notably improved its financial position from the same period last year, when it recorded a PAT of Rs 233 crore.

Driven by a substantial 15 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations, which reached Rs 5,589 crore, and a 30 percent boost in EBITDA to Rs 816 crore, the results reflect a period of growth. Chairman Prathap C Reddy hailed the developments as a testament to the expanding reach of their healthcare services.

