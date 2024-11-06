Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Surges with Record Q2 Profits

Apollo Hospitals reported a 63% growth in profit for Q2 of 2024, reaching Rs 379 crore, spurred by increased revenue. Revenue from operations grew 15% to Rs 5,589 crore, and EBITDA rose 30% to Rs 816 crore. Founder Prathap C Reddy described the period as a milestone for healthcare services.

Updated: 06-11-2024 22:05 IST
Apollo Hospitals has announced a significant 63 percent increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of 2024, amounting to Rs 379 crore.

The chain notably improved its financial position from the same period last year, when it recorded a PAT of Rs 233 crore.

Driven by a substantial 15 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations, which reached Rs 5,589 crore, and a 30 percent boost in EBITDA to Rs 816 crore, the results reflect a period of growth. Chairman Prathap C Reddy hailed the developments as a testament to the expanding reach of their healthcare services.

