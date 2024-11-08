Dengue Control Efforts Slash Mortality in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has announced significant strides in controlling the dengue virus, thanks to intensified and coordinated efforts across the state, effectively reducing mortality rates.

With the North East Monsoon in full swing, the state has seen sporadic instances of fever, including dengue. In response, the Health and Family Welfare Department has ramped up its monitoring and surveillance operations to halt the disease's spread.

Since January, there have been 20,138 dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu, with most patients recovering successfully. However, the delay in obtaining medical treatment tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a six-year-old girl from Chengalpattu district. Despite these challenges, stricter interventions have led to a notable decline in cases compared to previous years.

