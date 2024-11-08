Left Menu

Dengue Control Efforts Slash Mortality in Tamil Nadu

Intensified efforts by Tamil Nadu's Health Department have significantly reduced the spread and mortality of the dengue virus. Despite sporadic cases due to the North East Monsoon, proactive measures lowered this year's cases to 20,138, down from 29,401 in 2023, with 8 fatalities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has announced significant strides in controlling the dengue virus, thanks to intensified and coordinated efforts across the state, effectively reducing mortality rates.

With the North East Monsoon in full swing, the state has seen sporadic instances of fever, including dengue. In response, the Health and Family Welfare Department has ramped up its monitoring and surveillance operations to halt the disease's spread.

Since January, there have been 20,138 dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu, with most patients recovering successfully. However, the delay in obtaining medical treatment tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a six-year-old girl from Chengalpattu district. Despite these challenges, stricter interventions have led to a notable decline in cases compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

