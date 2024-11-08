Left Menu

Choking in Smog: Delhi's Anand Vihar Battles Alarming Air Pollution Levels

Residents of Delhi's Anand Vihar are facing severe health challenges due to escalating air pollution. Rising AQI levels beyond the 'severe' mark have led to increased cases of respiratory illnesses. Locals grapple with eye irritation, coughs, and concerns over deteriorating water quality.

With air pollution reaching critical levels in Delhi's Anand Vihar, residents are experiencing severe health issues, including a rise in respiratory problems and eye irritation.

Zaved Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, reports constant eye irritation affecting his ability to drive. Despite wearing a mask, breathing remains difficult.

Residents like Sunita and Supriya Yadav express frustration over persistent health issues unalleviated by medical visits, compounded by poor water quality.

High vehicular traffic from local transportation hubs contributes to the worsening AQI, reaching 419. Harendra Singh, a bus stand worker, struggles daily amidst dust and smog, echoing widespread local concern.

70-year-old Nirmal Singh notes worsening breathing issues, citing increased pollution and deteriorated water supply affecting his family's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

