Uttar Pradesh Government Responds to Viral Sterilization Video

A viral video showing women's sterilization in the labor room at Sitapur's Hargoan Community Health Center prompted Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to initiate swift action. Disciplinary measures have been enforced, with further investigations underway to hold all responsible parties accountable for this serious violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered immediate measures in response to a social media storm over a viral video showing sterilization procedures for women conducted in the labor room of Sitapur's Hargoan Community Health Center.

Taking firm action, Pathak, who also serves as the state's health minister, directed Sitapur's chief medical officer (CMO) to carry out an investigation and enforce disciplinary actions.

As an immediate step, the CMO dismissed the Community Health Center's superintendent, withholding their salary for a month and demanding a detailed explanation within three days. The incident has led to further administrative shuffles and the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

