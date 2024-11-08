Uttar Pradesh Government Responds to Viral Sterilization Video

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered immediate measures in response to a social media storm over a viral video showing sterilization procedures for women conducted in the labor room of Sitapur's Hargoan Community Health Center.

Taking firm action, Pathak, who also serves as the state's health minister, directed Sitapur's chief medical officer (CMO) to carry out an investigation and enforce disciplinary actions.

As an immediate step, the CMO dismissed the Community Health Center's superintendent, withholding their salary for a month and demanding a detailed explanation within three days. The incident has led to further administrative shuffles and the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)