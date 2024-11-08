Illegal Clinic Shutdown: Fake Doctor Arrested in Sector 37

An illegal clinic in Sector 37's Hari Nagar Colony was identified and shut down by a joint operation involving the chief minister's flying squad and district health authorities. The operation led to the arrest of a man practicing medicine without proper credentials, according to local police.

The flying squad, acting on reliable information, conducted a raid overseen by medical officer Rajesh Jindal. The team encountered Mohammad Danish, also known as MD Khan, posing as a doctor and administering treatments. Upon failing to provide appropriate academic credentials or legal documentation for the clinic's operations, Danish was taken into custody.

Authorities also reported non-compliance with biomedical waste disposal regulations at the clinic. An FIR was subsequently filed based on these violations and the materials seized during the raid, as confirmed by the police department.

