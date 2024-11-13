Left Menu

Oncologist Stabbed: Patient's Son Faces Charges After Violent Hospital Attack

A doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital was stabbed by a patient's son over treatment grievances. The attacker, apprehended by staff, targeted the oncologist, Balaji. Doctors protested the attack, demanding safety measures. The victim was treated for severe injuries and is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital when a medical oncologist, Balaji, was stabbed seven times by the son of a patient he had treated. The attack stemmed from grievances regarding the mother's treatment.

The assailant, Vignesh, was quickly apprehended by hospital staff and handed over to police for questioning. In response to the attack, government doctors have announced a strike, prompting Health Minister Ma Subramanian to initiate talks for resolving safety concerns for medical staff.

Balaji, a dedicated oncologist, sustained severe injuries but remains stable after immediate medical intervention. The incident has raised significant concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals in public hospitals.

