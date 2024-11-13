Left Menu

Reforming Prison Health: A Public Health Imperative

Prison health is closely linked to public health as many inmates return to society, risking the spread of infectious diseases if inadequate healthcare persists. A consultation by UNODC and partners emphasized the need for healthcare improvements in overcrowded Indian prisons to enhance both public health and prisoner reintegration.

Updated: 13-11-2024 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Representative of UNODC, Marco Teixeira, emphasized the critical connection between prison health and public health during a joint consultation with Indian organizations on Wednesday. He warned that inmates without proper healthcare may spread infectious diseases upon rejoining society.

The consultation, held in partnership with the India Vision Foundation and Uttar Pradesh Prison Department, targeted the challenges overcrowded prisons pose to public health. Key diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV thrive in such environments, necessitating significant healthcare improvements.

The event also highlighted existing efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance inmate health, including better hygiene under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission,' and novel rehabilitative programs such as prison radio and digital libraries to facilitate reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

