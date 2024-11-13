Reforming Prison Health: A Public Health Imperative

The Regional Representative of UNODC, Marco Teixeira, emphasized the critical connection between prison health and public health during a joint consultation with Indian organizations on Wednesday. He warned that inmates without proper healthcare may spread infectious diseases upon rejoining society.

The consultation, held in partnership with the India Vision Foundation and Uttar Pradesh Prison Department, targeted the challenges overcrowded prisons pose to public health. Key diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV thrive in such environments, necessitating significant healthcare improvements.

The event also highlighted existing efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance inmate health, including better hygiene under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission,' and novel rehabilitative programs such as prison radio and digital libraries to facilitate reintegration.

