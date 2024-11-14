Left Menu

CGHS Suspends 19 Delhi-NCR Hospitals for Fraudulent Activities

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has suspended 19 hospitals in Delhi-NCR for fraudulent practices, including fake billing and repeated admissions. Beneficiaries already admitted before the notice will receive treatment at CGHS rates. Their bills are to be submitted with justification for payment consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:18 IST
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has suspended 19 hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region for allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices.

The suspended hospitals, identified in an official order, include four in Delhi and eight in Noida, accused of fake billing and repeated admissions of beneficiaries.

While the suspension is immediate, existing patients will continue treatment at CGHS rates. Their bills must be justified before submission to the National Health Authority for processing.

