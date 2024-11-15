Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notable environmental activist with a controversial stance on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy, who briefly ran for president as an independent this year, aims to overhaul key aspects of the U.S. health system.

Kennedy's priorities include tackling what he describes as a 'chronic disease epidemic' by addressing factors like obesity, diabetes, and autism, and advocating for reduced chemical use in food. He has also expressed a desire to restructure the Food and Drug Administration by reducing its workforce significantly.

Kennedy, however, has faced criticism for previous statements linking vaccines with autism and opposing COVID-19 restrictions. His appointment raises questions about potential shifts in U.S. health policies under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)