Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, known for his environmental activism and controversial views on vaccines, plans to focus on healthcare reform and address chronic disease and chemical use in food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:49 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notable environmental activist with a controversial stance on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy, who briefly ran for president as an independent this year, aims to overhaul key aspects of the U.S. health system.

Kennedy's priorities include tackling what he describes as a 'chronic disease epidemic' by addressing factors like obesity, diabetes, and autism, and advocating for reduced chemical use in food. He has also expressed a desire to restructure the Food and Drug Administration by reducing its workforce significantly.

Kennedy, however, has faced criticism for previous statements linking vaccines with autism and opposing COVID-19 restrictions. His appointment raises questions about potential shifts in U.S. health policies under the Trump administration.

