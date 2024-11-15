Donald Trump Taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Key Health Role

Donald Trump is poised to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine activist, to the position of Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, according to sources wishing to remain anonymous.

The extensive Cabinet agency oversees crucial health and safety concerns, including the regulation of drugs, vaccines, and food, as well as managing significant social safety net programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Kennedy, who previously pursued the presidency as an independent, withdrew from the race to support Trump. This strengthening alliance has been highlighted by Kennedy's enthusiastic reception at Trump's rallies. Politico initially reported the intended nomination.

