Donald Trump Taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Key Health Role

Donald Trump plans to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an anti-vaccine activist, as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The influential agency manages a broad range of health-related matters like drug safety and welfare programs. Kennedy, a former Democratic presidential candidate, recently endorsed Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:59 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Donald Trump is poised to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine activist, to the position of Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, according to sources wishing to remain anonymous.

The extensive Cabinet agency oversees crucial health and safety concerns, including the regulation of drugs, vaccines, and food, as well as managing significant social safety net programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Kennedy, who previously pursued the presidency as an independent, withdrew from the race to support Trump. This strengthening alliance has been highlighted by Kennedy's enthusiastic reception at Trump's rallies. Politico initially reported the intended nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

