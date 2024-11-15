Britain's Economy: A Slow Recovery from Recession

In the second quarter of 2024, Britain's economy experienced a growth of just 0.1%, much lower than the anticipated 0.2%, according to official data released on Friday. This modest increase follows a period of rapid recovery earlier in the year.

The Bank of England recently reduced its annual growth forecast for 2024 from 1.25% to 1%, but it anticipates a stronger economic performance in 2025. This optimism is partly driven by the ambitious budget plans introduced by finance minister Rachel Reeves, aimed at providing a short-term stimulus.

As Britain recovers from the pandemic and global energy crises, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is campaigning for a 2.5% annual growth rate—a feat not achieved since before the 2008 financial crisis. Reeves targets Britain's GDP growth to outpace its G7 counterparts over the next two years.

