Tragedy Unleashed: Rat Poison Claims Lives in Kundrathur

A family of four was severely affected by chemical exposure after a pest control service used rodenticide in their home. Two children died, and the parents are in critical condition. The incident occurred in Kundrathur, and two pest control workers have been detained for their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A pest control service's use of chemicals in a Kundrathur apartment has resulted in the tragic deaths of two children, with their parents critically ill. The incident highlights the dangers of improper rodenticide use.

The pest control service was contracted to handle a rat infestation and applied chemical powder in the apartment. Despite the fumes, the family remained in the apartment. The father, Giridharan, turned on the air conditioning, unknowingly spreading the poison further throughout the home as they slept.

Early Thursday, Giridharan experienced breathing difficulties and called for help. Despite rushed medical attention, his children succumbed to the effects of rodenticide. Two workers from the pest control service have been detained for questioning as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

