Timely Heroics: Doctor Saves Passenger's Life Mid-Flight

A suspected heart attack onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Friday saw a passenger's life saved, thanks to the swift actions of Dr. Prashant Bharadwaj. Sources reveal the emergency unfolded during an IndiGo flight, about 45 minutes away from its Mumbai landing.

The passenger reportedly experienced breathlessness mid-air, as confirmed by an airline spokesperson who assured the flight landed normally. Dr. Bharadwaj, traveling for work with Tata Motors, promptly responded to cries for help with his medical kit.

Working with the flight crew, he stabilized the man, who had lost consciousness and suffered from low blood pressure and sweating. Upon landing, the affected individual received further medical evaluation at the airport.

