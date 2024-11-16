Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Uttar Pradesh NICU Fire Claims Young Lives

A devastating fire in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of at least 10 children and injuries to 16 others. Authorities reported the fire likely originated from an electrical short circuit, sparking concerted rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 03:05 IST
Tragic Blaze: Uttar Pradesh NICU Fire Claims Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, at least 10 children perished and 16 were injured after a fire broke out in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh late Friday night.

According to District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, the blaze, which likely resulted from an electrical short circuit, erupted around 10:45 pm. Emergency services and local authorities quickly responded to the scene, rescuing many young patients from the engulfed ward.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow and directed thorough relief operations while officials investigate the cause. Meanwhile, families grapple with loss, demanding accountability and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024