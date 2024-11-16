Tragic Blaze: Uttar Pradesh NICU Fire Claims Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, at least 10 children perished and 16 were injured after a fire broke out in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh late Friday night.

According to District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, the blaze, which likely resulted from an electrical short circuit, erupted around 10:45 pm. Emergency services and local authorities quickly responded to the scene, rescuing many young patients from the engulfed ward.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow and directed thorough relief operations while officials investigate the cause. Meanwhile, families grapple with loss, demanding accountability and support.

