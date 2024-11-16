Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jhansi: Fire in Children's Ward Claims Lives

A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of at least 10 children, with 16 others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences, as local authorities launch a comprehensive relief and rescue effort to address the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of at least 10 children and left 16 others injured on Saturday. Officials stated that the blaze might have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Expressing his sorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the affected families through a message shared by the Prime Minister's Office in Hindi. Modi emphasized that local authorities, under the state government's supervision, are undertaking extensive efforts to aid and rescue those affected.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed that the children positioned in the outer section of the NICU were successfully rescued, while those in more critical condition were within the unit's interior. The tragedy has prompted a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

