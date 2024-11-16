Left Menu

Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Action Amid Uproar

Akhilesh Yadav urges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to focus on healthcare after a fire in Jhansi Medical College's NICU claimed 10 children's lives. Calls for financial compensation to affected families and judicial inquiry into the incident emphasize the need for accountability and improved medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:28 IST
Visual from Jhansi Medical College (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, has criticized Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to leave the ongoing bypoll campaign and address the state's healthcare issues. This follows a tragic incident where a fire in the NICU of Jhansi Medical College led to the deaths of 10 newborns.

Yadav's criticism extends to the BJP government, demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for each bereaved family and the implementation of stronger healthcare measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The cause of the fire is attributed to negligence in medical management and faulty equipment.

The incident has sparked reactions from various political figures like Mayawati of the BSP and the Congress, both calling for a thorough judicial inquiry and accountability for those responsible. The tragedy has underscored a pressing need for reform in UP's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

