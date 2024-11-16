Shielding Seniors: The Fight Against Delhi's Toxic Air

In response to Delhi's worsening air quality, old age homes are adopting stringent measures to safeguard their most vulnerable residents. Restrictions on outdoor activities, coupled with mandatory mask mandates and emergency oxygen cylinders on standby, aim to protect against the toxic air.

The city's air quality index has fluctuated between 'very poor' and 'severe', presenting significant health risks, particularly to the elderly. Residents with existing respiratory conditions are under special care, with minimal outside exposure and no morning walks.

Despite efforts, the financial burden limits access to air purifiers. Meanwhile, medical professionals report increased respiratory cases, urging reduced outdoor exposure. The government has executed pollution control measures, such as halting private construction, to address this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)