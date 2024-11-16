DEADLY SCARS: Hospital Fires Reveal Administrative Follies

A recent fire at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi tragically claimed the lives of 10 newborns, echoing the harrowing Vivek Vihar blaze that killed seven infants earlier this year.

Grieving parents, like Seema, who lost her twins, cite negligence by hospital authorities and demand immediate reforms. In both incidents, illegal operational practices and a lack of safety measures were evident.

The police investigation into the Vivek Vihar tragedy revealed numerous safety violations, including no emergency exits and inadequate fire extinguishers. Bereaved families call for strict enforcement of safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)