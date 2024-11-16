Global Health Advocacy Pushes for Affordable Diagnostics Amidst Crisis

In a notable move, global health advocates have intensified their demands for diagnostic test maker Cepheid to reduce costs from $20 to $5 per test. Such a reduction could significantly boost testing rates in financially strained countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, currently grappling with high rates of the virus.

Oregon has reported its first human case of a highly pathogenic bird flu, confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The case links back to an outbreak within a commercial poultry operation in Oregon, where the virus was previously verified in 150,000 birds, according to state health officials.

The announcement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a nominee for the U.S. health secretary position has stirred reactions, mainly due to his controversial stance on vaccines. His appointment raises concerns about future pharmaceutical policies and their impact on public health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)