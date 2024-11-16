Left Menu

Y-Break Wins Acclaim: Transforming Workplace Wellness

The Y-Break programme by the AYUSH Ministry is acknowledged for its high performance on the iGOT platform, aiding workers with a five-minute yoga routine to enhance mental and physical well-being. Targeting various sectors, it fosters productivity and wellness, with positive results shown among numerous government officials and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:23 IST
The Yoga Break at Workplace (Y-Break) programme, an initiative of the AYUSH Ministry, recently received a certificate of appreciation for its outstanding performance on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat Platform.

In a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for DoPT, presented the award to Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The programme's success was highlighted during the National Learning Week Karmayogi Saptah Valedictory Ceremony.

The Y-Break course, which has been completed by over 860,000 government officials, features a five-minute yoga regimen designed to enhance workplace productivity and well-being. The programme has demonstrated positive outcomes in stress reduction, immunity enhancement, and focus improvement, making it applicable across various sectors.

