First U.S. Case of New Mpox Strain Confirmed

Health authorities have confirmed the first U.S. instance of a new varient of mpox, detected initially in eastern Congo. The California Department of Public Health reported that the individual, who returned from eastern Africa, has been treated in Northern California. While the symptoms are reportedly improving, officials state that the risk to the public remains low.

Mpox, a rare viral disease from the same family as smallpox, has historically been endemic in parts of Africa. The new strain, reportedly spread through close contact including sexual transmission, has accounted for over 3,100 confirmed cases since late September, predominantly across Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

Although cases in travelers have surfaced in countries such as Germany, India, and the U.K., health officials report stable conditions in Congo. The Africa CDC estimates a need for 10 million vaccines to control the outbreak on the continent. This situation is distinct from the 2022 outbreak, which primarily affected gay and bisexual men.

