Left Menu

First U.S. Case of New Mpox Strain Confirmed

The first U.S. case of a new mpox strain, initially identified in eastern Congo, has been confirmed. The patient was treated in California after returning from Africa. With symptoms improving and minimal public risk, there is a push for vaccines in Africa to contain its spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:10 IST
First U.S. Case of New Mpox Strain Confirmed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health authorities have confirmed the first U.S. instance of a new varient of mpox, detected initially in eastern Congo. The California Department of Public Health reported that the individual, who returned from eastern Africa, has been treated in Northern California. While the symptoms are reportedly improving, officials state that the risk to the public remains low.

Mpox, a rare viral disease from the same family as smallpox, has historically been endemic in parts of Africa. The new strain, reportedly spread through close contact including sexual transmission, has accounted for over 3,100 confirmed cases since late September, predominantly across Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

Although cases in travelers have surfaced in countries such as Germany, India, and the U.K., health officials report stable conditions in Congo. The Africa CDC estimates a need for 10 million vaccines to control the outbreak on the continent. This situation is distinct from the 2022 outbreak, which primarily affected gay and bisexual men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024