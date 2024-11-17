Power Outage Sparks Panic at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital
A power outage occurred at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital due to an electrical short circuit, causing panic among patients and attendants. The power supply was quickly restored, ensuring the safety of all patients. Recent incidents at the hospital have drawn public attention.
- Country:
- India
Power outage struck the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit on a late Saturday night, leaving patients and their attendants alarmed. Officials assured that power was swiftly restored, with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health department, confirming a fire incident in the main cable had affected the power.
Sahu stated that while the generator's supply cable also faced disruption, a separate generator ensured uninterrupted power to 419 patients, including 15 on ventilator support. Measures were promptly taken to mitigate the impact, with assurance given to attendants about patient safety.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital to oversee restoration efforts. Amidst recent troubling incidents, including the assault of a senior oncologist and allegations of medical negligence, officials are probing the exact cause of the outage, suspected to be a short circuit or water ingress. The hospital has committed to safeguarding critical care patients and restoring normalcy without delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall Hits Tamil Nadu and Kerala: IMD Issues Safety Advisory
Tamil Nadu's Distributed Growth: A Vision Unfolds
Tamil Nadu Ancestral Village Prays for Kamala Harris' Historic Victory
Prayers in Tamil Nadu for Kamala Harris Ahead of Tight US Election
Tamil Nadu Temple Prays for Kamala Harris Amid US Election Tension