Power Outage Sparks Panic at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital

Power outage struck the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit on a late Saturday night, leaving patients and their attendants alarmed. Officials assured that power was swiftly restored, with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health department, confirming a fire incident in the main cable had affected the power.

Sahu stated that while the generator's supply cable also faced disruption, a separate generator ensured uninterrupted power to 419 patients, including 15 on ventilator support. Measures were promptly taken to mitigate the impact, with assurance given to attendants about patient safety.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital to oversee restoration efforts. Amidst recent troubling incidents, including the assault of a senior oncologist and allegations of medical negligence, officials are probing the exact cause of the outage, suspected to be a short circuit or water ingress. The hospital has committed to safeguarding critical care patients and restoring normalcy without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)