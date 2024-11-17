Left Menu

Power Outage Sparks Panic at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital

A power outage occurred at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital due to an electrical short circuit, causing panic among patients and attendants. The power supply was quickly restored, ensuring the safety of all patients. Recent incidents at the hospital have drawn public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:09 IST
Power Outage Sparks Panic at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power outage struck the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit on a late Saturday night, leaving patients and their attendants alarmed. Officials assured that power was swiftly restored, with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health department, confirming a fire incident in the main cable had affected the power.

Sahu stated that while the generator's supply cable also faced disruption, a separate generator ensured uninterrupted power to 419 patients, including 15 on ventilator support. Measures were promptly taken to mitigate the impact, with assurance given to attendants about patient safety.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital to oversee restoration efforts. Amidst recent troubling incidents, including the assault of a senior oncologist and allegations of medical negligence, officials are probing the exact cause of the outage, suspected to be a short circuit or water ingress. The hospital has committed to safeguarding critical care patients and restoring normalcy without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024