Tragic Hospital Fire: 11 Newborns Dead in Jhansi

A devastating fire broke out at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, claiming the lives of 11 newborns. Officials confirmed that one infant, already in a critical state, succumbed to illness, while others had been safely evacuated.

The blaze, which erupted in the children's ward, did not result in any burn injuries to the surviving infants, according to the District Magistrate Avinash Kumar. Hospital staff acted promptly, rescuing those admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

A four-member committee has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the incident. The panel is tasked with uncovering the fire's cause and identifying any potential negligence, with its findings expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)