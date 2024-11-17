Tragic Hospital Fire: 11 Newborns Dead in Jhansi
A fire in the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi led to the deaths of 11 newborns. While many were rescued, one infant subsequently died due to illness. The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a committee to investigate the cause and any negligence.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, claiming the lives of 11 newborns. Officials confirmed that one infant, already in a critical state, succumbed to illness, while others had been safely evacuated.
The blaze, which erupted in the children's ward, did not result in any burn injuries to the surviving infants, according to the District Magistrate Avinash Kumar. Hospital staff acted promptly, rescuing those admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
A four-member committee has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the incident. The panel is tasked with uncovering the fire's cause and identifying any potential negligence, with its findings expected within a week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhansi
- fire
- hospital
- newborn
- deaths
- investigation
- committee
- negligence
- Uttar Pradesh
- NICU
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths of Elephants in Madhya Pradesh: Uncovering the Cause
Teen's Close Call with Explosive Object Sparks Investigation in West Bengal
Calls for Investigation Grow After Budgam Terror Attack
Critical Investigation Underway after Tragic Elephant Deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Tragic Elephant Encounters: Fatal Attacks and Mysterious Deaths in Madhya Pradesh