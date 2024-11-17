Left Menu

Heroic Nurse Saves Babies from Blaze at Jhansi Hospital

Nurse Megha James played a critical role in rescuing babies during a fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. Despite sustaining burns, she worked alongside the hospital staff to evacuate 14-15 newborns. Unfortunately, ten infants perished, and another later died due to illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:17 IST
Heroic Nurse Saves Babies from Blaze at Jhansi Hospital
Nurse
  • Country:
  • India

Nurse Megha James demonstrated extraordinary bravery when a devastating fire engulfed the neonatology unit at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. Her quick actions, alongside other hospital staff, led to the rescue of numerous babies.

Despite enduring personal injuries as her clothing caught fire, James tirelessly worked to save 14-15 infants. The hospital staff, including Assistant Nursing Superintendent Nalini Sood, applauded James's courage while highlighting the chaotic scene during the emergency evacuation.

While standard evacuation protocols were followed, with lesser-affected patients prioritized, ten infants tragically lost their lives in the fire, with another succumbing to illness post-rescue. The incident underscores both the bravery and challenges faced by healthcare professionals in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024