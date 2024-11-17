Heroic Nurse Saves Babies from Blaze at Jhansi Hospital

Nurse Megha James demonstrated extraordinary bravery when a devastating fire engulfed the neonatology unit at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. Her quick actions, alongside other hospital staff, led to the rescue of numerous babies.

Despite enduring personal injuries as her clothing caught fire, James tirelessly worked to save 14-15 infants. The hospital staff, including Assistant Nursing Superintendent Nalini Sood, applauded James's courage while highlighting the chaotic scene during the emergency evacuation.

While standard evacuation protocols were followed, with lesser-affected patients prioritized, ten infants tragically lost their lives in the fire, with another succumbing to illness post-rescue. The incident underscores both the bravery and challenges faced by healthcare professionals in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)