Australia Approves New COVID Booster Targeting Omicron Sub-Variant

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved a new COVID booster by Pfizer targeting the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron. Despite evolving variants, boosters remain crucial, especially for vulnerable groups. The updated booster aims to provide stronger protection as COVID continues to disrupt regular seasonal patterns like the flu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 18-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 08:36 IST
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has given the green light to Pfizer's latest COVID booster targeting the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron. This marks the fifth evolution of COVID vaccines designed to keep up with the fast-changing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The new booster utilizes mRNA technology to instruct cells to produce the spike protein, crucial for the virus's attachment to cells. This advancement aims to improve immune response amid ongoing viral mutations, including the new Omicron sub-variants JN.1, KP.2, KP.3, and XEC.

Despite uncertainties surrounding COVID's seasonal cycles, boosters remain vital, particularly for vulnerable populations. Older adults and those with severe immune deficiencies are advised to stay up-to-date with vaccinations, as immunity can diminish over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

